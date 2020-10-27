Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) Stake Boosted by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cosan were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Cosan by 3,026.0% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,968,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,816,000 after buying an additional 3,841,962 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cosan by 102.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,425,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,341 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,047,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cosan by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,716,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after purchasing an additional 126,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cosan during the second quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cosan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Cosan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cosan to a “buy” rating and set a $20.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.18.

Shares of CZZ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,154. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Cosan Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Cosan had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $778.62 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Cosan Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, ComgÃ¡s, Cosan LogÃ­stica, and Moove segments.

