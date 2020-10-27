Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Tuesday.

1COV has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €45.80 ($53.88).

Shares of 1COV stock traded down €1.22 ($1.44) on Tuesday, reaching €42.76 ($50.31). 945,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €44.11 and its 200 day moving average price is €36.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46. Covestro AG has a twelve month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a twelve month high of €48.18 ($56.68). The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67.

Covestro AG (1COV.F) Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Analyst Recommendations for Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV)

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG (1COV.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG (1COV.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit