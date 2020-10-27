Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Tuesday.

1COV has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €45.80 ($53.88).

Shares of 1COV stock traded down €1.22 ($1.44) on Tuesday, reaching €42.76 ($50.31). 945,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €44.11 and its 200 day moving average price is €36.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46. Covestro AG has a twelve month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a twelve month high of €48.18 ($56.68). The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

