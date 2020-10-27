Crane (NYSE:CR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Crane (NYSE:CR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $737.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. Crane had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Crane updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 3.75-4.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.75-4.00 EPS.
NYSE CR opened at $53.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 89.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.72 and a 200 day moving average of $55.32. Crane has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
CR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.29.
Crane Company Profile
Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.
Featured Article: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.