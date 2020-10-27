Crane (NYSE:CR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Crane (NYSE:CR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $737.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. Crane had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Crane updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.75-4.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.75-4.00 EPS.

NYSE CR opened at $53.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 89.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.72 and a 200 day moving average of $55.32. Crane has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get Crane alerts:

CR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.29.

In related news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $1,305,060.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,002.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.