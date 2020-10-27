Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Brenntag (ETR:BNR) a €73.50 Price Target

Brenntag (ETR:BNR) has been assigned a €73.50 ($86.47) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €62.57 ($73.61).

Brenntag stock traded down €1.26 ($1.48) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €53.94 ($63.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,970 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of €54.96 and a 200-day moving average of €49.31. Brenntag has a one year low of €28.68 ($33.74) and a one year high of €57.42 ($67.55). The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion and a PE ratio of 17.51.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

