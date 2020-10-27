Credit Suisse Group Lowers Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SEOAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. DNB Markets raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Shares of SEOAY opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.31. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.