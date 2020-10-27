Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Bought by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 153.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 13,525 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in CRH by 175.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at $363,000. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRH alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

NYSE CRH traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $35.49. The stock had a trading volume of 21,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,391. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.96. Crh Plc has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.