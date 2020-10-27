Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.00

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.00 and last traded at $52.59, with a volume of 26043 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.24.

CROX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. B. Riley Securities lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. 140166 restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Get Crocs alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.07.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.87. Crocs had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 106.21%. The company had revenue of $331.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.