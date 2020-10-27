Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 17.4% over the last three years.

Get Cross Timbers Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRT opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $39.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 89.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.