Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 17.4% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE CRT opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $39.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 89.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Dividend History for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit