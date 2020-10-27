CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.46.

CRWD stock opened at $133.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.24 and a 200 day moving average of $105.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of -246.44 and a beta of 1.03. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $153.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total value of $161,473.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 11,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $1,487,090.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,210,326 shares of company stock worth $152,497,442 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

