CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

CSW Industrials has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

CSW Industrials stock opened at $84.71 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $89.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.74.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.23. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $90.96 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub cut CSW Industrials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $188,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,096.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $50,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,698.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,047 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

