Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Boosts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,861 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.1% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 444,562 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,295 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 475,321 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,277,000 after purchasing an additional 29,049 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,930 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 19,173 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $57.72. 119,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,955,988. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $239.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

