Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,686.58.

Alphabet stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,583.24. 7,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,691. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,510.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,456.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,726.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1,077.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

