Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Decreases Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 36.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,862,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,655,000 after buying an additional 766,660 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,759,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,473,000 after buying an additional 233,253 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,735,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,475,000 after buying an additional 77,594 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 20.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,152,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,543,000 after buying an additional 196,254 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.8% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 930,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,987,000 after buying an additional 491,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.11.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,765. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.75 and its 200-day moving average is $180.61. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

