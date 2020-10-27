Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 50.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,548 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after buying an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,626,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,235,468,000 after purchasing an additional 75,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,089 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,386,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $777,542,000 after purchasing an additional 281,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,668,000 after purchasing an additional 649,907 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.94. The company had a trading volume of 231,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,147,250. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average is $41.81. The company has a market capitalization of $141.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

