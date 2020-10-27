Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Invests $205,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,825,000 after purchasing an additional 70,424 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,334.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.00.

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.59. 6,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,376. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $323.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.57. The company has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

