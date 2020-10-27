Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Purchases 270 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,955 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,620,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Facebook by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after buying an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Facebook by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after buying an additional 412,559 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,362,292,000 after buying an additional 2,110,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $1.91 on Tuesday, hitting $279.02. 111,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,384,955. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BofA Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.07.

In other news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total transaction of $48,804.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,706.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,061 shares of company stock valued at $9,439,090. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

