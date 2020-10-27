Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €50.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DAI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €50.47 ($59.38).

Daimler stock opened at €47.97 ($56.43) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €46.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is €38.48. The company has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.92. Daimler has a 1 year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 1 year high of €54.50 ($64.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

