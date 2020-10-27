Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DAI. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Daimler and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €50.47 ($59.38).

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €47.97 ($56.43) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. Daimler has a 52 week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 52 week high of €54.50 ($64.12). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €38.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion and a PE ratio of -171.92.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

