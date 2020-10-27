Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Daimler and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €50.47 ($59.38).

Daimler stock opened at €47.97 ($56.43) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €46.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of €38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75. Daimler has a 12-month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 12-month high of €54.50 ($64.12). The stock has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.92.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

