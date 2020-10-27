Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Darling Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CSFB initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.70.

Shares of DAR opened at $44.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average is $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.35.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $848.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.12 million. Equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Dirk Kloosterboer sold 77,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,787,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $1,319,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 918,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,309,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,500 shares of company stock worth $4,173,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,836 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 176.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 53,765 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 19,322 shares in the last quarter.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

