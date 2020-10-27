Dash (DASH) Price Tops $70.86 on Top Exchanges

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 27th. Dash has a total market cap of $692.96 million and $712.27 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can currently be bought for about $70.86 or 0.00526184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, BTC Trade UA, Exmo and Cryptomate. During the last week, Dash has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004398 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00039376 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004030 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.96 or 0.01499668 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000072 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000516 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,779,294 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koineks, C-CEX, ABCC, Cryptopia, Kucoin, Coinsuper, Altcoin Trader, Graviex, Kuna, Coinhub, CoinExchange, Huobi, TradeOgre, Upbit, Braziliex, Bittrex, Poloniex, B2BX, Coinbe, SouthXchange, Binance, Cryptomate, Sistemkoin, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, WazirX, Bitinka, YoBit, LBank, COSS, xBTCe, OpenLedger DEX, Tux Exchange, Kraken, Bitsane, BitBay, Instant Bitex, BX Thailand, Bibox, Bithumb, ACX, HitBTC, Bitfinex, CryptoBridge, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Exrates, Liquid, Coinroom, Trade Satoshi, Tidex, Bittylicious, Negocie Coins, WEX, Mercatox, Coinrail, C2CX, CoinEx, Ovis, ZB.COM, LocalTrade, OKEx, Bleutrade, Coindeal, Liqui, Bitbns, Iquant, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Crex24, Bisq, Livecoin, HBUS, BiteBTC, Coinsquare, BTC Trade UA, Indodax, BitFlip, C-Patex, CEX.IO, Stocks.Exchange and Exmo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

