Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PLAY. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.67.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $18.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $885.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.74. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $48.80.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.54 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 13,053 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $252,183.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,511.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 6,576 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $123,891.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,424 shares in the company, valued at $667,388.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,577,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,179 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,499,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,225 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6,891.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,621,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 980,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,822,000 after acquiring an additional 52,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,135,000. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.