Delta Capital Management LLC Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Delta Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,761 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Intel comprises 2.1% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,665,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,715,051,000 after buying an additional 863,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Intel by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after buying an additional 7,774,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. BNP Paribas cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 140166 boosted their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.76.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,194,100. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.40. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

