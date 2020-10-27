Delta Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Delta Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 3.0% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,842 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 30,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 14,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.01. 41,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,889,833. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.24. The company has a market cap of $297.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

