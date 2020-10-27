Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $996.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $835.00 to $996.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAM. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated an underperform rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $763.00.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $1,047.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $901.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $683.89. The Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $290.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,092.80.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.93 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Boston Beer will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boston Beer news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.55, for a total value of $4,397,750.00. Also, VP Tara L. Heath sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,009.00, for a total value of $100,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,423 shares of company stock worth $66,091,269. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,142,000 after purchasing an additional 55,413 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,993,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 159.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,932,000 after buying an additional 28,322 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 304.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,678,000 after buying an additional 21,795 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

