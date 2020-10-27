Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $25.00

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on The Gap from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Gap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Gap from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on The Gap from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The Gap from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.37.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $20.60 on Friday. The Gap has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The Gap’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Gap will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $436,052.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,554.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Gap by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,339,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,094 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Gap by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,439,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $79,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,682 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Gap by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,876,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Gap by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,482,065 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after acquiring an additional 92,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in The Gap by 625.8% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,274,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,615 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

