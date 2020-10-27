Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Jefferies Financial Group

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $1.75 to $1.50 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DSX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Diana Shipping currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.71.

Diana Shipping stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.97.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.94 million. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 67.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 105.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 17,111 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping in the second quarter worth about $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 479.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,579 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 135,367 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 16.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 429,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 60,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.34% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

