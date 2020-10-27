Dock 1-Day Volume Tops $3.09 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. Dock has a market capitalization of $5.67 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Dock token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Fatbtc, Binance and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dock alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00090398 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00239305 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00035652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.80 or 0.01307511 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000202 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00128798 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock’s launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,602,958 tokens. Dock’s official message board is medium.com/dock-io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io . Dock’s official website is dock.io

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, CoinBene, Kucoin, Fatbtc and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.