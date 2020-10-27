Dril-Quip (DRQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $90.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dril-Quip to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of DRQ stock opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.72 million, a PE ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.55. Dril-Quip has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $48.39.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.
About Dril-Quip
Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.
Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur
Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.