DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues Earnings Results

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55, Briefing.com reports. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS.

Shares of DTE traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.74. 39,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,949. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.26.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

