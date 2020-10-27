DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.90-7.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.70. DTE Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.90-7.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.61. The stock had a trading volume of 33,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,949. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised DTE Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus upgraded DTE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp cut DTE Energy from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.44.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

