DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.88-7.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.12. DTE Energy also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 6.90-7.10 EPS.
DTE stock traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.61. The stock had a trading volume of 33,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.26. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.67.
DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DTE Energy Company Profile
DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.
