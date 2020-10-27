DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV)

Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covestro AG (1COV.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €45.80 ($53.88).

Shares of ETR 1COV traded down €1.22 ($1.44) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €42.76 ($50.31). 945,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €44.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is €36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83. Covestro AG has a 52 week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 52 week high of €48.18 ($56.68).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

