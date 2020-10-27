DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV)

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covestro AG (1COV.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €45.80 ($53.88).

Shares of ETR 1COV traded down €1.22 ($1.44) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €42.76 ($50.31). 945,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €44.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is €36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83. Covestro AG has a 52 week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 52 week high of €48.18 ($56.68).

Covestro AG (1COV.F) Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Analyst Recommendations for Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV)

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG (1COV.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG (1COV.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit