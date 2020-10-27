DZ Bank Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)

DZ Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kion Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kion Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.56. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.53.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

