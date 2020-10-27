Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ECL traded down $7.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.00. The stock had a trading volume of 33,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,137. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.60 and its 200 day moving average is $198.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.18, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.93. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.31.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.