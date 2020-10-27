Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

ELVT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elevate Credit from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Elevate Credit from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.

ELVT stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. Elevate Credit has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $108.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.98.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevate Credit will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Elevate Credit by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 40,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. 30.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

