Ellevest Inc. Acquires 558 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 453.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 681 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Twilio by 1,172.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 88.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 43.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. FBN Securities boosted their price target on Twilio from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Twilio from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.42.

Shares of Twilio stock traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.84. 90,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,554,863. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $341.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.04 and a beta of 1.63.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. Twilio’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total transaction of $5,067,375.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,243 shares of company stock valued at $53,801,421 over the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

