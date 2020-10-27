Ellevest Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 847.5% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.81.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $37.51. The company had a trading volume of 730,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,389,984. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $210.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.