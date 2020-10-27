Ellevest Inc. Sells 194 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ellevest Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 33,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 183,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,526,000 after acquiring an additional 10,634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.80. 1,004,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,928,576. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.14 and a 200 day moving average of $144.29.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

