Elysium Trading 95.2% Lower This Week (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. In the last seven days, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the U.S. dollar. Elysium has a market capitalization of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.58 or 0.00427573 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00009472 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Elysium Coin Profile

Elysium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

