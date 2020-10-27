Enerplus Co. (ERF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Enerplus has decreased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years. Enerplus has a payout ratio of -4.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Enerplus to earn $0.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.0%.

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.00.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 93.51%. The firm had revenue of $88.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ERF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Enerplus from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enerplus from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Enerplus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

