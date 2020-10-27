Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at B. Riley from $71.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.47.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.99. 39,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,766,314. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $118.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $125.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $648,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,152,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 22,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,784 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 282.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

