Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Entegris from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. CL King raised their target price on Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Entegris currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.38.

ENTG opened at $77.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 1.18. Entegris has a 1 year low of $38.12 and a 1 year high of $85.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.79 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $8,509,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,699 shares in the company, valued at $59,931,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 60.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth $250,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth $1,197,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth $897,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

