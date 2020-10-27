Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.53 Billion

Brokerages expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will post sales of $6.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $7.33 billion. Enterprise Products Partners posted sales of $7.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year sales of $27.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.97 billion to $28.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $27.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.56 billion to $30.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

EPD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.32. 200,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,111,866. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

In other news, COO Graham W. Bacon acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $345,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 6,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 32,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

