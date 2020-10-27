EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price target on the energy exploration company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $58.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EOG. Wolfe Research cut shares of EOG Resources from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Northland Securities began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on EOG Resources from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on EOG Resources from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.83.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in EOG Resources by 97.8% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 142,800 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 70,600 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Confluence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $581,000. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in EOG Resources by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 26,403 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 742.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.