Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,458,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,079,000 after acquiring an additional 719,688 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,256,000 after purchasing an additional 17,940 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,110,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 785,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after buying an additional 470,734 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after buying an additional 86,274 shares in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays downgraded Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet cut Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.51. 146,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,125,764. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

