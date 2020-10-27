ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPI.V) (CVE:EPI) Shares Gap Down to $8.10

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPI.V) (CVE:EPI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.10, but opened at $7.50. ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPI.V) shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 1,336 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $145.78 million and a P/E ratio of -7.27. The company has a current ratio of 29.77, a quick ratio of 29.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.54.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPI.V) (CVE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.41) by C$0.08. Analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

