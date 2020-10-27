Essex Savings Bank Acquires Shares of 1,471 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,471 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 10.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,257,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $194,248,000 after buying an additional 214,997 shares during the period. AXA increased its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 41.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 360,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,010,000 after buying an additional 106,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,351,000 after buying an additional 922,369 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 18.5% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 42,080 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 57.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, reaching $166.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,067,622. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.81. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67. The firm has a market cap of $127.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe's Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lowe's Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut shares of Lowe's Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.13.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

