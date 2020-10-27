Essex Savings Bank Boosts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.4% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,417,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 25.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 58,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Truist upped their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.68. 88,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,348,084. The company has a market cap of $190.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.17 and a 200 day moving average of $134.92.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

