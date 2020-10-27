Essex Savings Bank Boosts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 58.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 377.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 43.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Electric from $6.25 to $6.81 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.12.

In other General Electric news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,685,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,554,945. The company has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

